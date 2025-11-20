MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Western countries and politicians who drew Ukraine into war with Russia, flooded it with weapons and supported the neo-Nazi regime will be held accountable, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"We must once again stress: those who dragged Ukraine into war, saturated it with arms and backed the neo-Nazi regime will certainly face accountability," Volodin said during a plenary session.

He noted that November 20 is a significant day, marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Nuremberg Trials.

"Those now at the helm of the European Commission and a number of European states have forgotten this. They have lost their memory - so let us refresh it for them. What Ursula von der Leyen is doing, along with Merz (German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - TASS) and Macron (French President Emmanuel Macron - TASS), is perhaps no different from what Nazi criminals did," the State Duma speaker emphasized.

According to Volodin, these leaders nurtured the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. "They will have to answer for it," he added.