Putin does not use AI in his daily routine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use artificial intelligence (AI) in his routine workflow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

"For his part, the president does not employ artificial intelligence in his work," Peskov shared.

On Wednesday, the Russian leader attended Sber’s AI Journey conference. The head of state highlighted the need to protect sovereign research in the field. He also called for equal access to technological achievements for everybody in Russia and cautioned against the negative consequences of excessive use of AI in all processes, such as education.