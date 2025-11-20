MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The West prefers to forget the lessons of the Nuremberg trials and World War II, but promoting historical truth remains Russia’s priority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today the West prefers to 'forget' the conclusions of Nuremberg and the lessons of World War II. Cynical attempts are being made to rewrite history, diminish the decisive role of the Soviet peoples and the Red Army in defeating Nazi Germany, justify the Nazis and their henchmen, and equate occupiers with liberators," the foreign minister said in a video address to participants and organizers of the international scientific-practical forum "No Statute of Limitations. Nuremberg. 80 Years."

Lavrov noted that this is most clearly evident in Ukraine, where, as a result of the 2014 coup supported by NATO countries, power was seized by forces "consumed by hatred for everything connected with Russia." "Our unconditional priority remains a systematic effort to promote historical truth and counter the resurgence of Nazism in all its forms and manifestations. Our principled approaches on this matter are shared by the majority of the international community," the minister emphasized.

The Russian foreign minister added that the broad support for Russia's draft UN General Assembly resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism confirms this.