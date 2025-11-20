Airbus CEO's statements on nuclear weapons in EU show erosion of restraint — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Airbus CEO Rene Obermann's remarks about the need to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Europe, supposedly to counter defense systems deployed in the Kaliningrad region, indicate a further loss of restraint and deliberation in Europeans’ approaches, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, responding to a question from TASS.

"It is obvious that more and more Europeans are losing restraint and deliberation in their approaches. Unfortunately, some of them are making such provocative statements, essentially calling for additional steps to escalate tensions. We take it negatively," he said.

Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference on Wednesday, Airbus chairman Rene Obermann called the presence of Russian Inskander-M systems in the Kaliningrad region "the EU’s Achilles heel". He urged European countries to develop a joint deterrence doctrine and, as part of it, deploy tactical nuclear weapons near Russia's borders.