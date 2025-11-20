MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov deemed it premature to talk about a tribunal for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, as the special military operation is still continuing.

"The moment for indictment and sentencing will follow the special military operation," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about whether a trial for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, similar to the Nuremberg Tribunal that began 80 years ago, is possible.

The Nuremberg Trials took place from November 20, 1945, to October 1, 1946. There were 403 open court hearings. A total of 360 witnesses were examined, and approximately 200,000 written statements reviewed. A total of 24 Nazi German government and military leaders were brought to justice. They were accused of crimes defined by the tribunal's charter, as well as participation in the creation and execution of a common plan for their commission. Verdicts were pronounced against 22 defendants. Nineteen were found guilty on all or part of the charges.