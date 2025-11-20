Sanctions avoidance opens up new cooperation avenues between Russia, India — ambassador

NEW DELHI, November 20. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and India has significantly grown in the last few years in several sectors, partially thanks to Western sanctions’ circumvention, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told TASS.

"In recent years, many new topics have appeared on our agenda with India, and some of them are the result of joint efforts to shield cooperation from sanctions," he said.

"Thus, within the framework of solving the tasks of building independent trade and economic cooperation, the issues of expanding banking, financial and insurance cooperation, fintech collaboration, as well as the development of alternative transport corridors, primarily the North-South and Vladivostok-Chennai transport corridors, have come to the fore.

"The initiative of the Northern Sea Route opens up great opportunities for the development of hydrocarbon deposits in high latitudes, the training of Indian polar explorers, shipbuilding, and scientific research. The issues of adjusting labor migration mechanisms, investment protection, and the creation of trade and industrial associations are in strong demand. We pay great attention to high-tech areas: cybersecurity, smart city technologies, space, and quantum computing."

"The relevance of harnessing the AI potential for the joint creation of databases, large language models, the development of biometric algorithms, and the digitalization of production has also increased significantly. The accumulated experience in the nuclear energy industry allows us to approach closer cooperation on promising topics of low-power reactors, the nuclear fuel cycle, as well as non-energy applications of nuclear technologies, including the supply of isotope products used for the diagnosis and treatment of oncological and cardiac diseases. We intend to expand cooperation in these and additional areas."

Alipov highlighted the successful operation of a joint venture between SIBUR Holding and Reliance Industries in Gujarat, producing butyl and halobutyl rubber since 2019, as well as a contract between Transmashholding JSC and Indian Railways for the supply and maintenance of 120 Vande Bharat electric trains (1,920 wagons) as notable examples of effective cooperation.

According to him, Indian operations of NLMK and RUSAL are an example of collaboration in the field of metallurgy. PJSC KuibyshevAzot has been producing polymer composite materials in the state of Andhra Pradesh since 2024.