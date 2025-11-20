MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. By closing the Russian consulate general in Gdansk, Poland is openly demonstrating who the real aggressor is, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"We essentially responded several years ago, when we stated that official Warsaw, like a number of other NATO countries, had opted for aggression in every sense: some supplied Zelensky with weapons and used them as a tool against our country; others acted politically or economically, using illegitimate methods of inflicting what they called a strategic defeat on Russia," the diplomat noted.

"But this is still a question for that country - why they are doing it. Yet I believe they are now openly showing who the aggressor actually is," Zakharova said.

According to her, Warsaw apparently believes that "it is easier to destroy than to build." "That is their position, as I understand it. Why do they need this? Why do these countries refuse to live in peace and as good neighbors? Why do they reject building collective security? Why have they chosen Russophobia?" the spokeswoman pointed out. She questioned whether Poland is acting independently, whether NATO is pressuring the Polish authorities, and whether they are pursuing someone else’s will.

"This question should be addressed to them. We proceeded from different principles," she said. "We provided every opportunity and demonstrated goodwill. And, by the way, there were results from this interaction," Zakharova concluded.