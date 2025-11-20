Agriculture could become strategic area of cooperation between Russia, India — envoy

NEW DELHI, November 20. /TASS/. Agriculture may become one of the key areas of cooperation between Russia and India in the future, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have high expectations for agriculture, which could become a strategic area of bilateral cooperation," he said speaking about the prospects for development of Russian-Indian cooperation in the near future.

Russia is currently the leading supplier of sunflower oil to India (51% of Indian imports), and fertilizers (21%), the diplomat said. "Russia holds leading positions in the segment of legume (10%), and soybean oil (5.8%)," he added.

"Due to US tariff pressure, the Russian market could become a solution for seafood and other goods from India. There are good opportunities for joint fertilizer production," Alipov said.

Bilateral agricultural trade between Russia and India has seen growth in recent years. In 2024, mutual trade in this segment increased by 63% compared to 2023 to $3.6 bln. As a result, Russia became one of the top five suppliers of agricultural products to the Indian market for the first time.