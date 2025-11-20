Russia, India working on mutual deployment of ground stations for navigation systems

NEW DELHI, November 20. /TASS/. Russia and India are working on the mutual deployment of ground stations for their navigation systems, Russia’s GLONASS and India’s NavIC, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said in an interview with TASS.

"Work is underway on the mutual parity placement of ground stations for collecting measurements of the Russian global navigation satellite system GLONASS and the Indian regional navigation satellite system NavIC," he said.

Cooperation in space research remains one of flagship areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the diplomat said, adding that a close dialogue has been established in three major areas: manned space programs, including the Gaganyaan mission, propulsion engineering, and satellite navigation.

Speaking about other areas of scientific and technical cooperation between Russia and India, the ambassador noted the successful development of cooperation in biomedicine, physics, chemistry, healthcare, and materials science. "We are seeing great interest from our Indian partners in advancing polar research. Quantum technologies occupy a special place in bilateral cooperation, with both countries having significant developments in this area," he said.

"More and more specialized scientific organizations and startups in Russia and India are showing interest in collaborating on artificial intelligence. Experts believe that, as part of expanding such cooperation, it would be appropriate to focus on the joint development of AI algorithms for biometrics," Alipov added.