Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with 90 drones in one day

BELGOROD, November 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces conducted a series of attacks across the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, using more than 90 drones and firing over eight munitions, according to the emergency response headquarters' Telegram update.

In the Krasnaya Yaruga municipal district, two munitions targeted the villages of Krasnaya Yaruga, Prilesye, as well as Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Ilek-Penkovka, Kolotilovka, and Staroselye. During these assaults, 22 drones were employed - 10 of which were intercepted and neutralized. An FPV drone strike on Krasnaya Yaruga injured a driver, who is currently receiving outpatient medical care. The attacks also caused damage to three apartments within an apartment building and a commercial property.

In other districts, Ukrainian forces launched one fixed-wing UAV in Alekseyevka and 10 drones across the Belgorod District, damaging equipment at a commercial site and a private residence. The Borisovka district was hit by a single UAV, resulting in damage to a private home. The Valuyki district saw eight UAV attacks; a private residence and an outbuilding were damaged. Additionally, two fixed-wing UAVs targeted the Veydelevka district, and one in the Gubkino district these attacks resulted in no casualties or damage.

Villages in the Graivoron district faced intense bombardment with eight munitions and 27 UAVs, with damage caused to two infrastructure facilities, eight private homes, and a power line. The Prokhorovka district was struck by one UAV with no reported consequences. The Shebekino district was attacked by 21 UAVs, with one private home damaged, while the Rovenki district experienced an attack with a single UAV with no casualties or damage reported.