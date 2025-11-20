MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The West is unwilling to abandon its Ukraine-related plans, regardless of what becomes of Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"I don’t know what Zelensky is going through right now and what will happen to him later, but it’s absolutely clear to us that the West’s aggressive idea of advancing no matter what is still on the agenda," she noted. "You must have heard statements about the need to mobilize Ukrainians including women and lower the draft age - this is the action plan the West presented to the Ukrainian authorities as mandatory," Zakharova added.

"That said, I don’t know how the situation will now unfold regarding the ruling clique, but it’s clear that the West - at least, its aggressive part - is not abandoning this idea right now, and the Ukrainian people need to realize it and draw conclusions," the diplomat observed.