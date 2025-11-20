NATO’s expansion threats must be neutralized to settle Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. A sustainable resolution of the Ukrainian conflict is possible only if its root causes are eliminated, Russia’s security is reliably guaranteed, and the threats posed by NATO’s aggressive expansion are neutralized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We welcome Laos’s independent foreign policy, including its balanced position in the context of the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov stated in his article "Russia and Laos: 65 Years of Time-Tested Friendship" that was issued for the Laotian media.

"Obviously, a lasting settlement of the conflict is only possible through eliminating its root causes. It is necessary to reliably guarantee Russia’s security, neutralize the threats emanating from the aggressive expansion of NATO, and stop attempts to draw Ukraine into this militaristic alliance," Lavrov stated.

"It is no less important to ensure that the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking people in the territories controlled by the Kiev regime are respected," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.