Russian Central Bank’s representative office to open in India soon — ambassador

NEW DELHI, November 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will soon open its representative office in India, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said in an interview with TASS.

"A representative office of the Bank of Russia will be opened soon, becoming the second one abroad after China," he said. According to the ambassador, "the need to deepen the financial dialogue is driven by the active expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations" between the two countries. "Negative external factors contribute to the closer alignment of independent settlement mechanisms," he added.

Much has already been achieved along this path, the diplomat noted. "Domestic banks have successfully adjusted to the freezing of accounts in the US and EU and disconnection from the SWIFT system. Indian banks have learned to minimize the risks of secondary sanctions. As a result, mutual settlements between Russia and India have become more secure and diversified," he said.

"In terms of direct settlements between our countries, the share of national currencies is approaching 95%. We have moved to a qualitatively new level of banking interaction based on national payment systems. There are no longer any so-called frozen payments," Alipov stated.

VTB and Sberbank maintain branches in India. Representative offices of VEB.RF and Gazprombank have also been established. Commercial Indo Bank, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, operates in Russia. As part of efforts to internationalize the rupee, Russian banks can open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVA). "This mechanism significantly enhances the possibilities of using rupees in mutual settlements for cross-border trade," the ambassador said.

"The integration of payment systems, the Russian Financial Messaging Platform (SPFS) and the Indian Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS), is gradually developing. Projects for retail payments using QR codes are under development. We are continuing the dialogue on the integration of central bank digital currency platforms (CBDC). The inclusion of Sber's Indian branch in the list of participants in the digital rupee project in June 2025 can be considered significant," he concluded.