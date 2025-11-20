Russia, Laos to work on projects in energy, mining — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia and Laos aim to implement large-scale joint investment projects, particularly in the areas of energy, exploration, and mining, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s article for Laos’ media, "Russia and Laos: 65 Years of Time-Tested Friendship."

"We attach great importance to the development of Russian-Lao practical cooperation, which continues to grow. At the same time, we should admit that the absolute figures are still quite modest and do not match the existing potential. The primary tasks in this area are the creation of new effective transport and logistics routes, the implementation of large joint investment projects, primarily in energy, mineral resource exploration and mining, as well as support for small and medium-sized businesses. The Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation plays a significant role in these matters," the minister said.

Moscow sees good prospects for constructing a small capacity nuclear power plant in the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) with the participation of the Rosatom State Corporation, he noted. "Russian companies such as Rusal, RusHydro, and GAZ Group are also interested in working with Laos. The Fesco transport group organizes container shipping between Russia and Laos through Vietnamese ports. Rail passenger and freight services between Vladivostok and Vientiane through the territory of China are being considered," Lavrov said.

Initiatives involving information and communication technologies and space exploration are also on the agenda, he added.