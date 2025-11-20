Russia remains India's largest oil supplier despite obstacles from West — ambassador

NEW DELHI, November 20. /TASS/. Russia remains the largest supplier of oil to India despite all the obstacles from the West, being ready to continue providing favorable terms for the purchase of energy resources to this South Asian republic, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said in an interview with TASS.

"Despite the obstacles put in place by the West, we remain the largest supplier of oil to India with a market share of over 30%, and we are ready to continue providing the most favorable terms to New Delhi," he said.

"American sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil may, of course, influence the redistribution of hydrocarbon flows, but for India economic feasibility always remains a priority. We assume that Russia will retain its status as one of the main energy suppliers to the South Asian republic, with entrepreneurs being able to adjust the existing format of interaction given the current situation," Alipov added. Oil demand will only grow as per the International Energy Agency as it is expected to gain 37% in India by 2035, he noted.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India in December and his meeting with the republic’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation is expected to be discussed, the diplomat said. "I believe that in the oil and gas sector as well," he said, adding that a regular dialogue has been established between the parties through relevant ministries and agencies, and systematic work is underway to improve the regulatory framework, payment mechanisms, and insurance.

"In addition to trade, we are interested in mutual investments in the oil and gas sector, there is significant potential for such cooperation. Rosneft is working to diversify its activities in the Indian direction, participating in the implementation of the program for the development of the refinery in Vadinar owned by Nayara Energy (Rosneft owns a 49.13% stake). Indian corporations also have stakes in several large Russian hydrocarbon production projects, the total value of which is around $15 bln," Alipov concluded.