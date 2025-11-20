MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Yesterday’s move by Poland to close a Russian consulate shows who the true aggressor is, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview.

According to her, Russia had a clue back several years ago as it stated that Warsaw and a number of its NATO allies had chosen to use aggression literally throughout as some of them supplied Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky with weapons and used Ukraine as an instrument of fight against Russia, or resorted to illegitimate methods in political and economic terms to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

"As I wonder why that country [Poland] has been doing all this, I think they are openly demonstrating who the aggressor actually is," the Russian diplomat said.

On Wednesday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that the last operating Russian consulate general in Gdansk will be shut down.