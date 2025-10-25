MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The European Union takes all efforts to prevent direct contact between Russia and the United States on resolving the Ukraine crisis and seeks to return the White House to the policy pursued by former US President Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"European countries have, unfortunately, assumed a hawkish position. They use actually all methods to prevent direct bilateral contact between Russia and Ukraine, between Moscow and Washington precisely for settling the issues of confrontation," the Russian envoy pointed out.

"For a long period of time, for over three years, the United States acted as the engine of anti-Russian activity and military tension. Now basic European Union countries and the European Union as an organization seek to return the American administration to the same track that was used by [former US President Joe] Biden," Miroshnik stressed.

The European Union seeks to return the United States "to the continued financing [of the Kiev regime], military supplies and the creation of a diplomatic cover for the lawlessness taking place on the territory of Ukraine," he said.