MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The EU is showing a lack of political will toward peace by promoting the supply of American Tomahawk missiles and other precision weapons to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat recalled that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas responded affirmatively to a reporter's question about the EU's potential contribution to procuring Tomahawk missiles for the Kiev regime.

Zakharova added that, under the chairmanship of the UK and Germany, European countries are holding a meeting in the Ramstein format in Brussels on October 15. "According to Ukrainian media, Defense Minister Denis Shmygal plans to brief participants on Ukraine's mobilization, as well as discuss the provision of additional air defense systems and the use of high-precision weapons supplied by alliance countries for attacks deep within Russia," she emphasized.

"This all serves as further evidence of the West's lack of political will for peace," the spokeswoman explained. "They are deliberately prolonging conflicts to pursue their narrow-minded goals and prevent their world order from collapsing, all while inflicting maximum damage on our country and ignoring the unavoidable consequences, including for themselves," Zakharova concluded.