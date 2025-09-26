Russia not reacting to 'unhealthy' remarks by certain politicians at UN — MFA

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russia is not responding to "unhealthy" statements by certain politicians at the UN, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview.

"Some insane statements, absurd from the standpoint of truly unhealthy logic, when they reflect the speaker's state of mind — mental, psychological — more than the facts, probably shouldn't be responded to at all, which is what we're doing, because we have such figures, too," she said, commenting on the anti-Russian remarks by certain politicians speaking at the UN.

Zakharova cited the example of the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, addressing the G20 meeting the day before "with yet another anti-Russian statement."

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, too, tweeted something again," Zakharova continued. "We're hearing these kinds of scattered statements. The British representative also, so to speak, lashed out at us at the G20 with yet another round of false accusations. They're playing this theme up and down."

Zakharova also noted that if such remarks contain outright lies, Russian diplomacy exposes them under the "anti-fake" heading in relevant materials published on its website, in interviews, and in statements. "How else can one respond to this?" she added.