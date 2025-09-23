Diplomat says Ukrainian drone attacks are shameless 'stunt' by Zelensky ahead of UN GA

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The recent Ukrainian drone attacks on populated areas in Russia are are a cynical stunt by Vladimir Zelensky to promote a certain agenda in the run-up to his participation in the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes.

"It’s a shameless publicity stunt from Zelensky. It’s a clear signal of Ukraine’s reluctance to seek a peaceful solution. Unable to win on the battlefield, the Zelensky camp is using every trick in their criminal arsenal to cloud the process of searching for a negotiated solution to the conflict," he said.

"The Ukrainian dictator doesn’t want negotiations or settlement. He is going to New York to obtain more money and weapons to continue bloodshed," the Russian diplomat added.