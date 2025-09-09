Lavrov discusses regional situation with Moroccan foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita held a telephone call to discuss strengthening trade and economic relations and the situation in the region, the Foreign Ministry said after the conversation initiated by the Moroccan minister.

"The conversation focused on practical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations in political, trade, economic and other fields," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Bourita also exchanged views "on issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda."