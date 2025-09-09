MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Attempts to cancel Russian culture have decreased recently, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with TASS.

Asked if she would agree that Western voices calling for canceling Russian culture were now rather silent, she said: "I agree that it’s much quieter now. I think this has largely to do with the position of Russia and our president, with what we do in real life and how people see it."

"I would like to point out that the International Tchaikovsky Competition has not been cancelled: everyone still came here. The same goes for the International Rachmaninoff Competition for Pianists, Composers and Conductors. In fact, this confirms that nothing can be cancelled, especially our culture," Golikova stressed.

St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum will take place on September 10-13 under the theme "Return to Culture - New Opportunities." The event will bring together culture figures from all over the world, including film directors, actors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists and businessmen. More than 400 speakers from Russia and other countries will address the forum. Its business program will feature 11 thematic sessions.

The forum first took place in 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has several times participated in the event, highlighting the mission of culture, which brings nations together despite political differences and economic difficulties, promoting the values of humanity, equality and mutual respect.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum.