Finland preparing for war with Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Helsinki is laying the ground for war with Russia, using claims of defense as a pretext for a potential attack, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in a column he contributed to TASS The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude.

"After joining NATO, Helsinki, under the guise of "defense" measures, has been pursuing a confrontational course of preparations for war with Russia, apparently creating a springboard for an attack on us," Medvedev said.

Medvedev said of NATO: "the Alliance is fully involved in these affairs and is now intensively establishing its presence in all five operational environments of Suomi - land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. Military activity is booming."

He noted that "in the immediate vicinity of the border with Russia, the processes of creating a headquarters structure of the advanced ground forces of the NATO alliance in Lapland are underway (in the event of a "change in the operational situation," the number of troops can be increased to a full-fledged brigade - up to 5,000 men) and the deployment of the headquarters of the NATO Northern Land Component Command (MCLCC) in the city of Mikkeli is in progress."

According to Medvedev, it is unnecessary to explain against whom the activities of the headquarters will be directed. "New garrisons are cropping up, for example, in the community of Ivalo, located 40 km from Russian territory," he said.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/2014115.