Russia has many nuclear submarines in oceans, Trump's vessels under control — Duma deputy

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. There are significantly more Russian nuclear submarines in the oceans than American ones, and the ships that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected "to the appropriate regions" have long been under control. Russia does not need to respond to the US leader's comment, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, said.

Earlier on Friday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he ordered the relocation of two US submarines allegedly because of statements by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. Trump claimed that Medvedev had made "extremely provocative statements."

"There are significantly more our [nuclear] submarines in the world's oceans, [and they] have the strongest, most powerful weapons. This is why, let [Trump's] two boats float, they have been at gunpoint for a long time," he told TASS.

"There can be no answer from us, because we understand perfectly well who Donald Trump is. These last months have shown that he is changing his mind 24 hours a day."

Vodolatsky believes that it would be more logical for the United States to continue its efforts in the current situation, including formation of Russian-American negotiating groups and visits of delegations to Russia and the United States.

"And the elaboration of a principal agreement that should be concluded between Russia and America so that the whole world calms down and stops talking about the outbreak of World War III," he added.

About the statements by Trump and Medvedev

On July 28, Medvedev wrote on the social network X that Trump, threatening the Russian Federation and announcing a reduction in the terms of the Ukrainian settlement, should not forget that any ultimatum becomes a step towards war. On July 31, he urged the American leader not to forget about the danger of the "dead." Thus, he commented on Trump's words about the Russian economy and criticism of himself in his telegram channel. "About the 'dead economy' of India and Russia and 'entering dangerous territory' - well, let him remember his favorite movies about the walking dead, as well as how dangerous a non-existent 'dead hand' can be," Medvedev wrote, putting a laughing smiley face.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Perimeter system was called the "dead Hand" in the West, which provided a guaranteed massive nuclear strike in the event of aggression against the USSR.

Earlier, Trump had spoken negatively about the economies of Russia and India on his Truth Social account, calling them "dead," and also criticized Medvedev.