Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfield, ammo depot

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting a Ukrainian military airfield and an ammunition depot over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of a military airfield and a warehouse storing ammunition, missile armament and components for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,210 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,210 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 160 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 240 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 150 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 385 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 205 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 70 troops and nine jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Kondratovka and Proletarskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 160 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and three artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lesnaya Stenka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, two counterbattery radar stations and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 10 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, "Battlegroup South units liberated the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active combat operations. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Ivanopolye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, two motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 385 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Vladimirovka, Volnoye, Krasnoarmeysk and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 385 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novogrigorovka and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novopetrovskoye and Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 205 personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Olgovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 70 personnel, six motor vehicles, an artillery gun and nine electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 147 areas over past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck missile/artillery armament depots and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 169 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 169 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 169 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 73,691 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,395 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,031 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,946 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.