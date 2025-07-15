Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum,’ says Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Monday’s statements by US President Donald Trump are "a theatrical ultimatum" to Moscow that it does not care about, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care," Medvedev wrote in English on the X social platform.

This is Moscow’s first official reaction to the statements Trump made yesterday.

On July 14, Trump announced Washington’s decision to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Europe paid for arms deliveries. NATO will coordinate the process, the US president added. He also said that the United States would impose import tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners in case Washington and Moscow failed to reach agreements on resolving the Ukraine conflict.