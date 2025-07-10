Russia-ASEAN ties foster stability in Asia-Pacific region, says top Russian diplomat

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. The partnership between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) helps maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting on Thursday.

"The partnership between Russia and ASEAN truly bolsters peace in the Asia-Pacific region. Regional states strengthen cooperation in politics and security and boost their response to new challenges and threats. Joint work in economic, humanitarian spheres, energy and agriculture has gained strong momentum," Lavrov noted.

ASEAN is Russia's trusted and like-minded friend, Lavrov emphasized. "For our part, we continue to support the central role of ASEAN in regional affairs," the top Russian diplomat said.

Russia-ASEAN relations have reached an entirely new level over the past few years, the Russian foreign minister added. "We believe that today's meeting will help to further develop our dialogue's potential, expand its agenda in manufacturing, and launch new joint mechanisms, especially in high-tech and knowledge-intensive sectors. The adoption of the Russian-ASEAN policy document for the next five years aims to contribute to the realization of these objectives. The document should set out the current goals and priority areas of cooperation," he emphasized.

Lavrov is on a visit to the Malaysian capital on July 10-11. He will take part in the Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting and in the meetings of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum for security. The top Russian diplomat is also expected to meet with a number of his Asian colleagues on the sidelines of the ASEAN events. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Lavrov’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was being coordinated.