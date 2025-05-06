Putin to hold bilateral meetings with six presidents on May 10 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold individual meetings with the presidents of Laos, Zimbabwe, Palestine, Burkina Faso, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

"After [General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam’s] official visit on May 10, the president has six more bilateral meetings scheduled which, as we expect, will stretch late into that Saturday," Ushakov said.

"First, there is a meeting with Laotian leader [Thongloun] Sisoulith, then with the president of Zimbabwe [Emmerson] Mnangagwa, then with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas," the Kremlin official noted. "This is an important meeting given the current tense situation in the Middle East. So both our side and our Palestinian colleagues are attaching great significance to this dialogue and we coordinated it in advance," he added.

Then, according to the Kremlin aide, Putin has a meeting slated with the President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore. "Then, our president will first receive the president of Abkhazia - that is, President Badra Gunba. This will be the second face-to-face contact this year between the two leaders. And then the president will meet with Alan Gagloyev, the president of South Ossetia. This will conclude the international marathon," Ushakov said.