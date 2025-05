MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. India will be represented at a sufficiently high level at the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a press briefing.

"Three countries – India, Nicaragua, and the South African Republic – will be represented [at the Victory Parade] at a notably high level," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations.