All foreign ambassadors invited to attend Victory Parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Heads of more than 150 accredited foreign diplomatic missions and foreign ministers from a number of countries have been invited to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Head of all diplomatic missions accredited in our country, as well as foreign ministers from a number of countries were invited to the parade. We expect that 34 countries will send representatives from their defense ministries," he told reporters.

According to the Kremlin aide, the leaders of 29 foreign countries, namely Abkhazia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, China, Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Guinea Bissau, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Serbia, Slovakia, South Ossetia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe, will attend the Victory Parade.