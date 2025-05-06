Putin to hold talks with Maduro on Wednesday — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks with the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"On May 7, the official visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the Russian Federation will take place. Bilateral talks with a small and large number of participants will be held here. Later the Venezuelan leader will surely stay for participating in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary [of Victory in the Great Patriotic War] together with other foreign guests," he said.

Venezuela is Russia’s reliable partner in the Latin American region in particular and in the world in general, Ushakov noted. "The long-standing diversified ties between our countries continue developing successfully in the widest range of areas from trade to culture and space," he added.