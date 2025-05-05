Russia does not interfere in situation with recognizing AfD as extremist party — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia will not intervene in the situation involving the declaration of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an extremist party, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response to a question from TASS.

"This is an internal matter for Germany, and we have neither the right nor the intention to interfere," Peskov emphasized, addressing concerns about the potential implications of Berlin’s designation of the AfD as extremist.

Earlier, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution designated the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a right-wing extremist organization, citing its ideology as fundamentally incompatible with democratic principles. This decision paves the way for increased surveillance of party members, including measures such as phone tapping.

However, the organization has not yet been officially banned; such a step can only be taken by the Federal Constitutional Court. Should the AfD be prohibited, it would become only the third party in Germany’s history to be outlawed - following the Socialist Reich Party in 1952, which united former Nazis, and the Communist Party of Germany in 1956.

In a significant electoral development, the AfD secured second place in the recent Bundestag elections held on February 23, marking the first time in its history that it has achieved such a position.