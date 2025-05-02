Legal talks ongoing over Russian House closure in Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Baku continue work on settling the status of the Russian House in Azerbaijan, and Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s agency for cultural exchange, expects a positive result, the body's head Yevgeny Primakov told TASS.

"Contacts between the embassy and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry are underway. This is an activity f or professional lawyers and people who deal with foreign policy. It lies beyond our competence. The legal status is still being decided. Wehope for a positive outcome and believe that the matter will be resolved to everyone's satisfaction," he said when asked how the situation around the Russian House in Baku was developing.

In February, the Rossotrudnichestvo administration stated that it had been forced to suspend the Russian House’s operations in Baku at the request of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and to begin vacating the premises. The lack of legal status, required under local law, was cited as the formal reason for the order.