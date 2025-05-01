Russia ready to work with Waltz at the UN — Permanent Mission

UNITED NATIONS, May 1. /TASS/. First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has expressed his readiness to work with Mike Waltz, whose nomination for the post of United States Ambassador to the United Nations was announced Thursday by President Donald Trump.

"Looking forward to working with you in the UN!" Polyansky wrote on his account on the social media platform X, commenting on the news.

Waltz previously served as National Security Adviser. For the time being, these responsibilities will be temporarily assumed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The position of US Permanent Representative to the UN has remained vacant for several months. Waltz’s nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.