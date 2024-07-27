Kremlin spokesman says Olympics opening ceremony had ‘utterly disgusting’ parts

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Some episodes of the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris were off-putting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"I personally watched most of the material myself. Indeed, there were some absolutely disgusting moments," he said.

He said the ceremony wouldn’t have gone ahead without approval from the International Olympic Committee.

"We have long known the oddities of the French Republic. But that it was approved by the IOC for such a broad international audience is hard to believe. But, unfortunately, it is a reality," the spokesman went on to say.

Peskov said one could now "begin to feel sorry for the fate of the International Olympic Committee."

"They went down an absolutely slippery slope," he said.

The opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper." In addition, the event was marked by some other mishaps: The Olympic flag near the Eiffel Tower was hung upside down, and athletes from South Korea were introduced as athletes from North Korea. Poor visibility made some spectators leave the stands even before the performance began. Those who stayed were caught in a downpour as they watched the ceremony.