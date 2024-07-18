One needs to view Ukraine settlement objectively — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has given her take on a statement by US vice-presidential candidate James David Vance that one should be realistic on the issue of settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"Firstly, it is necessary to separate election rhetoric from the statements of acting politicians who are vested with relevant powers. Secondly, if we discuss whether it is possible to settle [the conflict in Ukraine], whether it will work out or not, let's also be realistic," she said at a briefing, responding to a request to assess the chances of a settlement in Ukraine if Donald Trump, who nominated Vance as his running mate, wins the US election.

Vance has consistently advocated an end to Washington's arms supplies to Kiev and an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with The New York Times, he said that Ukraine should be granted neutral status while its borders should be revised.