Evan Gershkovich’s potential exchange being discussed by Russian, US intelligence — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has irrefutable proof of The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich’s spying activities, and the question of his potential exchange is being discussed at the level of Russian and US intelligence agencies in accordance with the agreements, achieved at the highest level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The use of journalists for intelligence purposes, at least in the Anglo-Saxon tradition, is completely natural," he noted. "We have irrefutable proof that Gershkovich did engage in spying activities. In accordance with the agreement, achieved by presidents Putin and Biden back in June, 2021, intelligence agencies remain in contact in order to see if someone could be exchanged for someone else."

The foreign minister noted that "this topic does not like fuss, as everyone knows."

"The Americans throw it into the public space from time to time, which does not help, of course," he complained. "But such contacts do exist, and it has nothing to do with attacks on journalism.".