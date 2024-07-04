Russian ambassador says latest US aid package to Ukraine will only increase civilian toll

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. The US administration continues to push for war, while its latest package of military aid to Ukraine will only lead to more innocent deaths, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

Commenting on the US move to direct more than $2 bln in additional military aid to Kiev, Antonov said: "The [US] administration continues the war course as it chases the illusory dream of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia." Meanwhile, the recent proposals toward resolving the conflict and achieving peace put forward by the Russian president have been rejected, the envoy said in a comment posted on the Russian diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel.

"It is obvious that additional US weapons will not reduce the intensity of our fight for Ukraine’s liberation. But they will only lead to more civilian deaths, including women and children," Antonov emphasized. He lambasted the dead-end project to pump more weapons into what he called the dying regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, encouraging Ukrainian terrorists to commit more crimes.

According to the Russian ambassador, the US wants to show its unwavering commitment to defending the unraveling world order based on American rules in the run up to a NATO summit in Washington.

"The United States is balancing on the brink of conflict with Russia, the [world’s] largest nuclear power. The impression is that [officials] here do not think about the global consequences of a disaster that is drawing ever closer due to Washington’s short-sighted and dangerous policies. They will not be able to hide across the ocean," Antonov warned.