Electric vehicle developer not excluding robotic version in future

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Atom electric vehicle will be fitted with the second level driver assistance system at the start of production, the chief executive of the car developer Kama company told TASS.

"Certainly, the opportunity of further growth to a robotic vehicle underlies the ADAS system. We have the competencies to do this," Igor Povarazdnyuk said.

Proper time is needed to implement this technology, the chief executive said. "It is important that this is not a technological aid in itself, but that an individual can use this functionality here and now," he noted.

The electric vehicle will be equipped at the production start in 2025 with the second level advanced driver assistance system (ADAS 2+) with eighteen functions, including the system of self-parking, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking. It was planned that the vehicle will achieve the third level by 2027.

The Atom electric car is being developed since 2021. The first functional prototype was presented in May 2023. Series production and sales of the electric vehicle are planned to start in 2025.