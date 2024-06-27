Kremlin hopes for restoration of calm in Bolivia

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia hopes for a quick restoration of calm in Bolivia in accordance with the law and without external interference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the attempted military coup in the country.

"This is Bolivia's internal affair, it is very important here that our Bolivian friends deal with their own problems within the framework of ensuring full legality, constitutional legality," the spokesman pointed out. "We wish for a quick restoration of calm in this country. We hope that will be the case. But, of course, it is very important that there is no interference from third countries in what is happening in Bolivia," Peskov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Moscow expresses its full and unwavering support for the government of Bolivian President Luis Arce and strongly condemns the attempted military coup in the country.

On June 26, a group of Bolivian military officers led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as army commander on June 25, occupied the square in front of the government building in La Paz. President Arce slammed the military's actions as an attempted coup and named a new commander of the armed forces. The new commander of the Bolivian armed forces, Jose Wilson Sanchez, ordered all servicemen to return to their units. The military then began to leave the square. Zuniga was arrested.