Russian Foreign Ministry to apply Putin's new strategy on Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry in coordination with its partners will leverage Russian President Vladimir Putin's new initiative to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the president's meeting with senior Russian diplomats.

"In terms of building a new, fair, indivisible security system, we will continue to help resolve individual crisis situations. Of course, the Ukrainian crisis is of the highest priority for us," Lavrov said. "Your new initiative will certainly be used in a variety of situations, including in our work within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with China, with the countries of Latin America, Africa, which have also put forward their initiatives, but which have so far been completely ignored by those who govern Ukraine," the minister added.

"Thank you once again. We will keep trying," Lavrov concluded.