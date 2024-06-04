Long-range Western weapons provoke Russia to maximize use of force — brigade commander

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The West obviously expects that the Ukrainian military’s strikes with high-accuracy long-range weapons will provoke Russia into maximizing the use of force, State Duma member, commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of the Volunteer Assault Corps in the zone of the special military operation, Alexander Borodai, has told TASS.

"For now, the situation is developing along the path of the maximum escalation. We are well aware that the West and the authorities of so-called Ukraine use high-accuracy long-range weapons in attempts to provoke us to step up the use of force," Borodai said.

He emphasized that Russia was fighting against a terrorist regime, "and in the fight against terrorism many means, if not all, are appropriate."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of Europeans, who talk about the possibility of strikes on Russian territory with NATO weapons, to the small size of their countries and high population density. Putin advised decision-makers to take this factor into account in making such statements.

"This constant escalation may lead to serious consequences," the Russian leader warned.