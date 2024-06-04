Ukrainian troops shell DPR 39 times over 24 hours killing civilian

DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 39 times over the past 24 hours, killing one civilian and wounding six, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 39 instances of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded by the DPR mission at the JCCC. Information was received on a civilian killed, also, six civilians sustained wounds," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The mission added that one civilian infrastructure facility was damaged by Ukrainian strikes. Overall, Ukrainian troops fired 113 rounds of munitions at residential areas in the DPR.