GENIICHESK, June 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kherson area amounted up to 370 troops, three M777 howitzers, and three tanks, Kherson Region governor, Vladimir Saldo, said.

"During the past week, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr incurred losses on the manpower and combat vehicles of two Ukrainian marine, three army brigade, two territorial defense units, and a Ukrainian National Guard brigade near the settlements of Maryevka, Kamenskoye, Tyaginka, Veseloye, and Rabotino," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, Ukraine lost up to 370 troops, three tanks, 26 military cars, 25 artillery systems, including three M777 howitzers.