Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post, two S-300 missile launchers over day

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post and two S-300 surface-to-air missile launchers over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a command post of Ukraine’s Operational Command North, two launchers with a target illumination and guidance radar of an S-300 surface-to-air missile system, an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s Battlegroup Donetsk, armament and fuel depots of the 101st territorial defense brigade," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces inflicted casualties on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 126 areas, it specified.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, Battlegroup West units inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 100th mechanized and 31st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault and 63rd mechanized brigades near the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 30 personnel, a tank, two pickup trucks, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and two 152mm D-20 howitzers in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian forces take better positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions and repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost roughly 590 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 56th and 93rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Vasyukovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, they repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 590 personnel, a tank and seven motor vehicles in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, two Nota electronic warfare stations and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops repulsed seven Ukrainian army counterattacks and improved their tactical position in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Avdeyevka direction, Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position in active operations and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger, 24th and 47th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Artyomovo, Semyonovka, Netailovo and Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed seven counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 115th mechanized and 71st jaeger brigades and 78th separate air assault regiment near the settlements of Novokalinovo, Novgorodskoye, Vodyanoye, Pervomaiskoye, Berdychi and Novobakhmutovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian forces take better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces took better positions and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized, 102nd and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 140 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 140 troops and a British artillery gun in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses [in the south Donetsk direction] amounted to 140 personnel, 4 motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and 3 field ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over day

Russian forces inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area where the enemy lost roughly 50 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage by combined firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 36th marine infantry and 126th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Zmeyevka, Nikolskoye and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region. Near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, they repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the 15th rapid reaction brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel, two motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 251 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 251 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), two Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 33 rockets of the Polish-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 251 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, two Tochka-U tactical missiles and 33 Vampire rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 583 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 21,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 504 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,801 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,267 multiple rocket launchers, 8,945 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,111 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, it specified.