Some countries trying to limit economic activity in polar latitudes — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia notes certain countries and organizations trying to restrict economic activity in high latitudes, Ambassador at Large and Senior Official of Russia to the Arctic Council Nikolay Korchunov said.

"We have taken note recently of attempts by certain countries and organizations to limit business and economic activity in polar latitudes on certain pretexts," Korchunov said.

The Arctic Council uniting eight Arctic nations and representatives of organizations of all indigenous peoples in the region has made no decision limiting the economic activity in high latitudes, the diplomat added.