Lavrov, top Mexican diplomat confirm interest in dialogue on multilateral platforms

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena expressed their interest in continuing dialogue on multilateral platforms, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the two top diplomats’ meeting on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session.

"The parties exchanged views on key international and regional issues, expressing their interest in continuing close cooperation within the United Nations, the Group of 20, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and on other multilateral platforms. Russia and Mexico also reaffirmed their commitment to international law and the joint search for solutions to pressing global issues," the statement reads.

"They paid special attention to efforts to boost bilateral political dialogue, boost trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation and expand cultural and humanitarian ties," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.