EU urges Russia not to intensify special military operation over Moscow drone attacks

BRUSSELS, August 1. /TASS/. The European Union has urged Russia not to use drone attacks in Moscow to escalate hostilities in Ukraine stressing that it had no information about the drones’ origin, EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said at a briefing in Brussels.

"Russia must not use this as a pretext for further escalation," the spokeswoman said, emphasizing that the EU had no independent information about the details of the incident or the drones’ origin.

"Equipment provided to Ukraine by the EU member states through the European Peace Facility can only be used for the defense of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," she added, asserting that the Kiev regime has the right to use any means to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region, specifically over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts, while a third was jammed via electronic warfare technologies and then crash-landed into the Moscow City skyscraper.

A high-ranking source in Russia’s Air Defense Forces told TASS that the downed drones came from Ukrainian territory. TASS has no official confirmation of this information.