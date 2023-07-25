Putin to hold numerous meetings on sidelines of Russia-Africa summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a lot of bilateral meetings, as well as a series of multilateral events on the sidelines of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"In general, there is an extremely busy agenda until the end of the week. These are multilateral events as part of the summit, and bilateral meetings - there will be too many of them," the Kremlin spokesman said, speaking about the President's schedule. "We will update this information along the way," Peskov added.

The Russia-Africa second summit and economic forum are planned on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The event was staged for the first time in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019.