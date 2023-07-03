Senior Russian, Brazilian diplomats discuss Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Issues related to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as relations with Central Asian nations were the focus of talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Secretary of Asia and Pacific of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry Eduardo Saboia, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"In the spirit of relations of strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Brazil, the sides discussed the conflict in Ukraine, as well as issues of the two countries’ relations with Central Asian countries," it said.